In 2021 they commit 8 murders in the New York subway

The number of assaults Y murders at new york subway registered in 2021 its highest figure since 1997, according to data from the city Police, which reflect, on the other hand, a decrease in thefts committed against users of this transport urban.

Between January and December 2021, eight crimes were committed. murderstwo more than in 2020 and 461 were registered assaultsa figure not seen since 1997, when there were 501 assaults violence in the underground New York.

Also, last year eight violations were perpetrated, a figure only surpassed in 2012 when ten were recorded.

On the other hand, compared to the increase in these crimes in 2021, thefts and robberies with violence compared to other years.

These data were published after a meeting held this Monday by the Committee on Transport from New Yorkwhere it was underlined that the crimes committed in the subway represent 1.7% of the total counted in New Yorkwhich has generally experienced an increase in violence since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

The head of the Department of Transport of the city Police, Kathleen O’Reilly, highlighted during the meeting that a thousand agents are deployed daily in wagons and platforms of the transport network.

The figures presented today are more relevant considering that the level of use of the metro continues to be 43% below the levels prior to the pandemic.

The committee’s monthly meeting coincides with a time when the controversy over the security to travel by subway in New Yorkafter a woman was pushed onto the train tracks on January 5 by a homeless man with psychiatric problems, who allegedly chose his victim at random.

Likewise, the meeting took place on the same day that the new mayor of New York. Eric Adams, has released a comprehensive plan to deal with the crisis of violence army that the city has suffered for two years. EFE