In Tigres they do not take Carlos Salcedo into account; Soteldo does not sign

Juan Manuel Figueroa and Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 26.01.2022 07:55:51





Carlos Salcedo’s novel in tigers has gone on too long and the defender continues to train at the club’s facilities, as his transfer to Toronto F.C. of the mls after a week.

Sources familiar with the negotiation informed Mediotiempo that Yeferson Soteldo, for whom it is planned to exchange the Titanhas not wanted to sign a contract with the whole of the UANLdespite the fact that the parts are already arranged.

The representative of the Venezuelan midfielder is asking for more money from the feline board after the noise that has been in Brazil about an alleged interest of flamingo or Atletico Mineiroalthough they still have not submitted an offer.

In Brazilian football the name of Soteldo to return after it shone with Saints prior to signing the mls with the Canadian team, but his salary does not fit into the budgets managed by the Rio de Janeiro teams.

Both the directive Toronto F.C. and of tigers they expect the operation to end up closing at the end of this week and Salcedo can leave the institution, since he arranged a three-year contract with an option for one more and a Designated Player salary.

But the environment Soteldo must yield and sign with the auriazules for the operation to be closed or, where appropriate, that toronto release the money that the feline directive intends, which would be around 4 million dollars.

Salcedo was not in coexistence in Tigres

The Titan yesterday he reported to the training of the first team in the University Stadiumwhere he trained in the gym and later left the facilities, despite the fact that the first team had planned a ‘barbecue’ on the premises, which served as a welcome Igor Lichnovsky.

Michael Herrera has not taken it into account due to what seems to be his imminent departure from the club, since he did not summon him against Pumas on the Matchday 3 and he will not use it until his future is defined, according to his words in the last days.