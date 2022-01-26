Infanta Cristina divorces Iñaki

The sister of King Felipe VI of Spain is divorcing her husband after nearly 25 years of marriage. In a statement, Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarin announced their divorce on Monday.

“By mutual agreement, we have decided to end our marriage relationship. The commitment to our children remains intact. Since it is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us. Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarin”, reads a brief statement sent to EFE, the state news agency.

The announcement comes a week after a Spanish celebrity magazine published photos of Urdangarin strolling through a town on the coast of southern France holding hands with a work colleague.

Urdangarin, 54, a former Olympic handball player, was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion in 2018. He served part of his five-year, 10-month sentence in a prison in northern Spain until early last year, when the court allowed him to fulfill it by rendering community service.

Due to the scandal, the couple was stripped of their aristocratic titles and removed from the palace payroll.

The judicial process, in which Cristina was questioned and fined as she was considered a beneficiary of her husband’s crimes, further eroded the image of the royal family, eventually leading to the abdication of King Juan Carlos I in favor of his son Felipe, in 2014.

Cristina, 56, now lives in Geneva, Switzerland. The couple married in October 1997 in a lavish ceremony in Barcelona.

Urdangarin was questioned last week about the photos published by the magazine Lecturas when he went to work at a consulting firm in Vitoria, to which he replied: “I steal a few million euros, I go to jail and the case drags this lady with me. I contribute to my father-in-law abdicating and I almost took over the Spanish monarchy. And then I hook up with my co-worker. But wow. These things just ‘happen,’ right?