iOS 16 won’t (probably) work on iPhone 6s, and that’s not going to be a problem

If we have to pay attention to the latest leaks about it, iPhone 6s will stop being able to run the latest version of iOS starting this fall. iOS 16, of which at the moment we only have loose data and some concept, would need an iPhone 7 or later generation models to be able to install it.

It was pretty clear that this was going to happen sooner or later. The iPhone 6s has been a compatibility titan with seven years of support for the company’s latest operating system. At some point this was going to have to stop. But does that mean iPhone 6s are going to have to be thrown away or used as decoration? No way.

There are problems, but almost none for the basic user

I have no doubt that an iPhone that cannot use the latest version of iOS is completely free of drawbacks: the simple fact that it cannot be updated exposes you to recent system vulnerabilitiesin addition to not being able to take advantage of the new features that appear in Apple services.

We should also talk about the little storage that is available in these terminals, which used to be 16 or 32 GB compared to the minimum 128 GB with which the current iPhone 13 is sold; and the poor performance they present compared to what we see now. And of course, forget about repairing it if it breaks.

However, there are always those users who only use iPhones for the basics. Calls, mail consultation, messaging and some other procedure that they are reluctantly forced to do (bank procedures, vaccination certificates…). For that, an iPhone 6s will still suffice.. It will be slow and there may be some compatibility problem depending on the bank or entity with which you want to deal, but no one will be forced to renew it if they don’t want to.

If you have an iPhone 6s and you have decided to renew your terminal keeping that approach of being as basic as possible, you have several options.

An economical solution is to buy an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8. You save a lot of money, but you can end up back in the same situation in a year or two.

is to get an iPhone SE. They are not expensive and have the power of the latest iPhone. The most durable solution is to buy one of the most powerful iPhones, such as an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. You may not take full advantage of it and it will be more expensive, but it is an iPhone that will last you as long as the 6s.

Remember that you can go to our Applesfera Selection section to find the best current offers and discounts on any of the iPhone models on the market. But if you are a basic user, you are in luck: any option will work for you.

