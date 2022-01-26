iPhones are the smartphones that depreciated the least in 2021, only one Android on the list

It is again shown that iPhones are devalued much less than Android smartphones.

It is proven once again that iPhones hold their value better than any other smartphone on the market. According to a study carried out by SellCell, specialists in selling and buying smartphones, Apple devices are the ones that best maintained their value during 2021, with only one Android in the top 5.

Smartphones with lower depreciation in 2021

According to their results, the iPhone 12 Pro Max retained 68.3% of its value when users sold it a year later. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro did almost equally well, with only the iPhone 12 mini losing more value over the year, selling for 56.2% of its original value.

The top 5 is closed by the Pixel 5, only Android on the list, which lost practically half its value.

iPhone 12 ProMax: 31.7% depreciation. iPhone 12 Pro: 33.8% depreciation. iPhone 12: 34.3% depreciation. iPhone 12 mini: 43.8% depreciation. Pixel 5: 49.8% depreciation.

Other interesting facts about second-hand smartphone sales

In addition to these depreciation data, SellCell has also offered others that are quite interesting:

The Apple iPhones took 9 positions in the top 10 most traded phones of 2021 , with the iPhone 11 topping the list. The iPhone XR took second place and the iPhone 12 Pro Max took third place.

, with the iPhone 11 topping the list. The iPhone XR took second place and the iPhone 12 Pro Max took third place. TO Motorola fared poorly in 2021 : 3 of their phones appear among the 5 smartphones with the highest depreciation, losing a whopping 85.7% of their value. The Motorola Razr did not perform much better, losing 85.3% of its value.

: 3 of their phones appear among the 5 smartphones with the highest depreciation, losing a whopping 85.7% of their value. The Motorola Razr did not perform much better, losing 85.3% of its value. The iPad Pro 12.9 4th generation was the most traded tablet of 2021.

of 2021. The September 14, the day the iPhone 13 was introduced, was the biggest second-hand smartphone sales day of 2021.

The iPhone 12 depreciates 22.4% less than the Samsung Galaxy S21

It is not the first time that we have seen studies showing that iPhones maintain their value much better than other smartphones on the market. This is more important than it seems, since after one or two years using them you can recover a good amount of the money invested.

