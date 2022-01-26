Is he ruled out for ‘La Tri’? From Club León they reported what injury Ángel Mena has

Ángel Mena was injured in the Club León match and it was revealed what physical discomfort he has.

Yesterday the alarms went off in the Ecuadorian National Team because Ángel Mena left the match between Club León and Pachuca with discomfort. The former Emelec is one of Gustavo Alfaro’s regulars, so he is a key player for the proper functioning of ‘La Tri’, but he had to wait for today’s exams to find out if he will be absent for the Qualifiers.

The Mexican press reported in the morning that the Ecuadorian suffered a grade 1 sprain, but the Lion had not yet published any official statement. A few minutes ago, the Mexicans made Mena’s injury known through their social networks, something that gives hope that the player can participate in the double date.

Club León reported that Ángel Mena did suffer a grade 1 sprain in one of the ligaments in his left knee. This is not a serious injury, so he has options to play against Brazil, but the medical staff of the Ecuadorian National Team will evaluate him in the coming days to see if he can be counted on, or if he can only play against Peru.

The injury of the ‘Angel of Goal’ does not look good at all, so the next few days will be key to knowing if he will be able to have minutes in the match against Brazil. ‘La Tri’ already has all the players in the National Team, so Gustavo Alfaro is defining which will be the starting team for Thursday.