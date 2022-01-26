Italy Chiellini and Bonucci tell it all: Cristiano, Tevez, the parties…

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini were the last guests of the rapper Fedez on his podcast, ‘Muschio Selvaggio’. The Juventus defenders talked about his adventure in the European Championship, about the Bianconera news and also about his relationship with several former teammates.

You look: “He was the one who bothered the most in training: he threw himself on top of the defenders, he tired them psychologically. What made the difference was his attitude: the rivals were afraid of him”.

Christian: “We were prepared for the outcry his presence caused, but once he was part of the group, he was normal with everyone. You could joke around with him even though he’s a walking multinational.”

Bonucci, on his time at Milan: “Not everyone has forgiven me yet, but if you show that you’re at Juve because it’s what you want and love, in the end they do.”

Chiellini, on flirting: “I’m uglier than hunger. Bonucci would have made it anyway, he’s handsome. For me, without being a footballer, it would have been impossible.”

Bonucci, on superstitions: “In the European Championship, once, the bus was about to forget about Vialli. Then we won 3-0, so we repeated that gesture before every game.”

Chiellini, on the parties: “We celebrated all night after the European Championship, Barella visited the president having a hangover…”. Bonucci added: “The important thing is not to get too drunk, also during the European Championship we had barbecues and had a drink.”

Chiellini, on Gonzalo Bergessio: “I broke his tibia and fibula. After six months we crossed paths again and he looked for me all over the field. He was sent off at the beginning of the second half: it’s understandable, there’s no rancor.”