Italy summons Balotelli – AS.com

Mario Balotelli wears the Italy shirt again. After three years since the last time, today the FIGC made the striker’s presence official at the concentration that Roberto Mancini organized for this break. The coach is looking for reinforcements for his striker ahead of the fundamental and historic play-off in March, when the Azzurri will play for a place in the World Cup. The striker, 31 years old, has earned the call thanks to his positive performance with the Turkish Adana Demirspor. SuperMario has signed nine goals and five assists in 21 games for his team: an important sign that Mancini, who knows him very well, wanted to reward. There are also six new faces on their 35-player roster: goalkeeper Carnesecchi, defenders Luiz Felipe and Scalvini, midfielders Fagioli, Frattesi and Ricci, and striker Joao Pedro.

Mancini’s summons

goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa);

defenses: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Milan), Luiz Felipe (Lazio) , Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Juventus), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Cremonese), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Samuele Ricci (Empoli), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Sandro Tonali (Milan);

strikers: Mario Balotelli (Adana Demirspor), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Joao Pedro (Cagliari), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome).