Iván Morales confirmed that he is signing Cruz Azul and will arrive in Mexico next week

The Chilean striker will report to Cruz Azul after February 1, which is when the first FIFA date of the year ends, since he is summoned by La Roja.

Cruz Azul has only made official the arrival of five players for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MXHowever, today there are two signings that the institution has and that are about to be presented for the upcoming tournament: Peruvian defender Luis Abram and Chilean striker Iván Morales.

With both players they already reached an agreement. Abram arrived in Mexico this weekend and his presentation is expected to take place in the coming days.. But nevertheless, Morales will not be able to arrive at CDMX until the FIFA date endssince he was summoned by the Chilean National Team for the matches against Argentina and Bolivia.

This Sunday, before reporting with La Roja, Colo-Colo was champion of the Chilean Super Cup after defeating Universidad Católica 2-0. There, in a conversation with the Chilean channel TNT Sports, Iván confirmed that he will reach Liga MX and that this was his last game with the Cacique jersey before signing with Cruz Azul.

“It will help me in sports (playing in Mexico), professionally. I’m already watching it (Liga MX)”Morales said. In addition, the striker confessed what it means for him to say goodbye to the club that formed him footballingly and to which he arrived when he was 12 years old, to live his first international experience.

“My dream was always to play in Colo-Colo, it happened like this, I spent five years on the squad, five in the lower ones, that’s 10 years. It’s hard to say goodbye and leave, but I’m happy.”, sentenced. Iván will sign with Cruz Azul and will be able to play from matchday 5once he gets ready with his colleagues and receives all the papers.