Janet Jackson on her brother Michael: “He called me slaughter pig, horse and cow”

Everything seemed to indicate that the relationship between Michael Jackson and her younger sister, Janet, was one of the few aspects of the musician’s life that had been left out of the cloak of mystery in which he decided to hide. The singer was always with him, even when the accusations of harassment and abuse of minors came to light, and was one of the few of the family clan who never criticized him in public. But nevertheless, 22 years after the death of her brother, the interpreter of “Again” broke the silence and made it clear that the bond between them was not so immaculate.

The singer has just presented an autobiographical documentary series that bears her name -issued by A&E- and it is there that she makes the most unexpected revelations about her life, but especially about how the link with the creator of “Thriller” changed.

Janet is the youngest of ten Jackson siblings and grew up in the shadow of Michael, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon, the members of the successful group Jackson 5, created by her father, Joe Jackson. Like them, at a very young age he began his artistic career, under the watchful eye and strict orders of his father. And, just like his more successful brother, his main struggle at the time was with his body image.

Far from finding shelter in Michael, whom her father used to tease about the width of his nose, Janet became a victim of his teasing: “There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me disqualifying names. ‘Pig, horse, slaughter pig, cow’. He laughed at that and so did I, but at that moment there was a place inside where those words hurt. When someone says you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

Throughout the singer’s life, her weight remained a matter of concern. “I define myself as an emotional eater. When I get stressed or something really bothers me, eating comforts me.”

But, without a doubt, the moment of his transition to adolescence was the most complicated. “I started developing at a very young age; I began to have chest and they bandaged it to make it look flatter”, he recalled in the documentary and once again brought to the present the pressures that the ten brothers received from their father.

Janet tried to make it clear that, beyond those comments, the relationship between her and Michael during the first years of his life was close and very complicit. However, he assured that everything changed in 1982, when Michael became the most important figure on the planet after the release of “Thriller”.

“I remember really loving the ‘Thriller’ album, but for the first time in my life I felt like things were starting to change between us. Something was changing,” he explained. At that time, she was 16 and Michael was 24 years old. “That was the moment when Mike and I started going our separate ways. It just wasn’t as fun as it used to be.”

Not even the first collaboration between them served to retrace the distance. In 1995 the two recorded the song and video for “Scream”. At that time, Janet had already become a pop music star, too, but that did not put her on par. “Michael recorded the images at night and I during the day. His record company had locked down his set so he couldn’t see what was going on. They didn’t want me there,” recalled the singer. “That really hurt me, because I felt like I was fighting him, not with him. I wanted it to feel like the old days between him and me, but it didn’t. The old days were long gone,” he added.

Two years before they recorded that song, Michael received the first complaints of sexual harassment of minors. And, although those good times of closeness were behind us, Janet was splashed by the scandal. “I had to face a lot of scrutiny. It was frustrating for me. We had our own separate lives, and even though he’s my brother, that had nothing to do with me. However, I wanted to be there for him, to support him as much as I could.”

It all started in 1993, when 13-year-old Jordan Chandler accused the musician of inappropriately touching him in his mysterious Neverland mansion. A year later, they would reach an out-of-court agreement, but despite the fact that it was years before new complaints appeared, that agreement only increased suspicions. “Michael ended up giving money to the family. He only wanted the matter to end, to disappear, but by agreeing, it seems that you are guilty, ”Janet reflected.

The shadow of doubt fell, too, on her. At that time, Janet was the face of one of the most important soft drink brands, but when her brother reached that agreement, faced with the avalanche of criticism, he ended up losing that millionaire job. “They said, ‘No thanks.’ I was found guilty by association. That’s what they call it, right? “He revealed in his documentary.

Much has been said, after Michael’s death, about his addiction to pills and the reaction -or lack of reaction- of his family was questioned. His sister did not dodge the subject, and said that they tried to organize a meeting between the interpreter of “Billy Jean” and an addiction specialist, but he refused. “My family rented a private plane and they came for an intervention. It was a way to get closer again, but he did not tolerate it, “revealed Janet.