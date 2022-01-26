Jennifer Lopez boasts new collection of the brand Coach

Jennifer Lopez shows off flirty new Coach collection | Instagram

One of the most overwhelming combinations is the one made by an important fashion brand in the market such as Coach and also a music celebrity such as the beautiful actress, model, singer, dancer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez, who promoted the new collection of the American brand.

She shared this publication through her Instagram feed 16 hours ago, in it she appears in two flirtatious photographs, in each of them she is wearing different outfits and showing off two different designs from the new collection.

This new collection is entitled “Horse and Carriage“, the style is that of a crossbody, (a crossbody bag), at the moment the Coach page has not yet been updated with the new designs that it is promoting Jennifer Lopez.

In the first photo, the Diva from the Bronx appears wearing a pink two-piece outfit, exposing her abdomen, which for her is the best part of her body, wearing pink sneakers and a white crossbody bag with brown details .

This new collection of the Coach brand will become a success | instagram jlo



Riding into a new season of Coach in style (aka on wheels, with Horse and Carriage print),” JLo wrote.

In the second photograph, she appears again with a similar design in terms of her outfit, only this one is white, it has the same print as the first, the name of the brand on the upper part, the design that JLo wears is also white with details in brown but a simpler design.

The cost of a Coach bag ranges from $3,350 to $12,290 Mexican pesos, at the moment no further details have been shared about the new collection, which is expected to become a success, especially thanks to the fact that Jennifer Lopez is promoting it.

With more than 700 thousand red hearts in its publication and also more than 4 thousand comments, surely the famous American brand has already secured some sales with the sole promotion of the interpreter of “I’m Real”.

We love seeing our iconic print on our favorite icon,” Coach replied to Jennifer’s post.

Behind the singer and businesswoman there are some extra models, who are using bicycles that are used to do stunts, hence the name of this new collection surely, the place where the photos were taken was on the street, behind They see several houses.