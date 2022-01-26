Johnny Báez dies, a glory of Superior Basketball and the National Team

Legendary former basket player Johnny “El Indio” Báez, once a member of the National Team and a glory of the romantic era of National Superior Basketball (BSN) He passed away at the age of 86, the league itself confirmed on its social networks.

The cause of death was not immediately reported.

Báez, by the way, was one of the first Puerto Ricans to shine in European basketball, and not only that, but he did it with the legendary club Real Madrid in the famous Spanish league.

Báez, who played 17 seasons in the BSN, all with the Cardenales de Río Piedras, spent three seasons with Real Madrid from 1957 to 1960 and participated in the club’s first two titles in Spain. In fact, he is credited with having helped revolutionize Spanish basketball.

His contribution was such that as recently as November 2020, the sports portal As.com chose him as one of the 13 best reinforcements in the history of Real Madrid, a list headed by a star of this era, the Slovenian Luka Doncic who, after shining a few years ago with the club, made his leap to the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to the official BSN website, Báez was the second player to reach 5,000 points and retired after the 1969 season, as the best scorer of all time with 5,239 points for an average of 16.8 per game.

In today’s sun he is still considered one of the best canasteros that the BSN has had in its history.

Báez was born in 1935 and grew up in Río Piedras. He became one of the stars of the Cardinals, national champions from 1953 to 1957, being chosen Most Valuable Player in 1957 after finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer with 389 points in 16 games.

In 1959 he was the best scorer of the Pan American Games and retired from the National Team in 1966.

In the BSN Báez won four championships.