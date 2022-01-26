JP Morgan closes Uniswap Chase founder’s bank account

On Sunday, Hayden Adams, CEO and founder of the popular decentralized exchange, or DEX, Uniswap (UNI), claimed that his JP Morgan Chase bank accounts were closed without explanation. What’s more, Adams stated that the incident was personal in nature, as he knew “many people and companies who have been similarly targeted simply for working in the cryptocurrency industry.”

this week @jpmorgan @Chase closed my bank accounts with no notice or explanation ‍ I know many individuals and companies who have been similarly targeted simply for working in the crypto industry Thanks for making it a staff — hayden.eth (@haydenzadams) January 23, 2022

Former commodity futures trading commissioner Brian Quintenz responded with a comment which suggested the move was likely an example of “shadow debanking of cryptocurrencies by the Federal Reserves and Office of the Comptroller’s examiners of foreign exchange banks.”

Quintenz explained that banks are contractually prevented from telling clients the reason for terminating the business relationship if they deem it too risky.. Although most users sympathized with Adams for the alleged debanking, others argued that there is no universal right to a bank account and therefore banks have the discretion to act as they see fit.

Likely a shadow de-banking of crypto by @federalreserve or @USOCC bank examiners, with direction from the top. If the examiner told a bank that a certain customer is too risky and the bank ended that relationship, the bank is contractually prevented from telling that customer why — Brian Quintenz (@BrianQuintenz) January 23, 2022

Quintenz offered no further information to support his claim, but did provide a link to Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal in November. In the article, Lummis criticizes the Federal Reserve for failing to register several Wyoming-based cryptocurrency-related Special Purpose Depository Institutions (SPDIs) as banks, preventing them from accessing the federal payment system.

In another response to Adams’ post, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell cited his own tweet from 2018 describing how JP Morgan Chase had closed the cryptocurrency exchange’s payroll account with a five-day notice sent by mail.

Customer risk levels for a bank are typically assessed based on regulatory compliance. Although the reasons for debanking are not clear, the Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation last September into DEX developers regarding the marketing and investment services they provide.

Under US financial regulation, broker-dealers must register with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) before they can facilitate client trades. However, because funds are stored in consumer wallets rather than the Uniswap DEX and cryptocurrencies are not classified as securities, Uniswap, like other DEXs and decentralized finance protocols, does not need to register with the relevant regulatory bodies. . According to CoinGecko, Uniswap is currently the largest DEX globally, with a 24-hour trade volume of $2.74 billion.