Juan Pablo Duarte square will be embellished in NY

During the celebration of the 209th anniversary of the birth of the father of the country Juan Pablo Duarte in the city of New Yorkthe congressman Adriano Espaillat assured that the initiative to beautify the Juan Pablo Duarte Square or Duarte Square which is located on av. Arch it.

Today we commemorate the birth of Juan Pablo Duarte, the most prominent of the founding fathers of the Dominican Republic and a revolutionary who never lost his vision of freedom. Please join me in celebrating Dominican heritage, our culture, and our pride. ???? pic.twitter.com/kFa3WdHybN – Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 26, 2022

The statue of Duarte that is located in said avenue, is the opening of Las Américas avenue. “Duarte opens Las Américas avenue and Martín Bolívar and San Martí close it in Central Park,” Espaillat said during the birthday celebration.

“Las Américas Avenue was a tribute to the peoples of America, even the avenue was adorned with the shields of each of the nations of the Americas,” Espaillat said.

He also said that the project of putting all the shields of the nations that make up America will be resumed since these are stored.

He recalled that when Duarte arrived in the city of New York, did so several blocks from where the square is located. Espaillat seeks that people from different cultures when visiting Duarte Square know the trajectory of Juan Pablo Duarte.

The square will be rehabilitated by businessmen who have buildings in the area together with the Parks Department of New Yorkwhich the project was stopped for the years in which there has been a pandemic.

Espaillat stressed that the city wants citizens to participate with ideas for the restoration of what is Duarte Square.