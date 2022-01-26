Juan Rivera reveals once and for all where he gets the money he lives with

After the scandal that occurred with his family, John Rivera He always came out in defense of his family, and now he has also decided to explain to the detractors what they always wanted to know: where does he get his money?

And it is that even he himself already takes as a joke calling himself “rat”, because that is how they cross him out on social networks when referring to the fact that he has benefited from Jenni Rivera’s fortune. But it turns out that in his social networks, he clarified that he is an entrepreneur, and although he does not earn millions, he does achieve a sufficient income.





These explanations occurred after Chiquis gave him away about money that he charged him, because Juan assures that there were several projects from Jenni Rivera’s companies, where he participated and they still haven’t paid him. There was talk of some 300 thousand dollars.

Juan Rivera argued that what is said about him is not true, including that he has a fortune of 10 million dollars. “How cool… You don’t have to believe everything you hear or what you read and less on social networks.”

“Not because you don’t see me working, it doesn’t mean I don’t work; or not because I don’t work as you want to see me working, it means I don’t work. […] Maybe I’m an Uber (driver) and you don’t even consider it!”

“It’s easy to drop your tongue, or in this case your fingers, without knowing,” said Juan. “I have looked for a way to grow with various things, not one of the things I have done has exploded. Not one has been tremendously successful, but put them all together and the cow gets fat.”

Juan Rivera explained that he has a production house, a line of fitness products, monetizes his social networks and has a salary from Cintas Acuario, his father’s record company. “Little by little it’s coming in”, he said when saying that he does have his own money, but he is not a millionaire.

And he maintained: “Tell me asshole, tell me what you want, but I don’t think I was born to work every day of my life, I have the ability to do things and make money work for me.”

