Juárez launches a t-shirt in tribute to Juan Gabriel; they will use it vs Chivas

The FC Juarez just released some shocking news have released a t-shirt edition special that will yield tribute to John Gabriel, one of the great idols of the place and of the whole country, for what will be in view of the Chivas when show it off on the pitch.

with the hashtag #JuanGaEsElNumberOne, is how they have tried to make the t-shirt photos become viral and it must be said that people’s comments have been very positive, because they describe it as ‘elegant and unique’.

How is the FC Juárez shirt in tribute to Juan Gabriel?

Through social media posts, braves released a series of photos and videos where detail this t-shirt, which is black, with gold highlights, which make it stand out very well. T-shirt He was inspired at suit you used in his presentation at Fine arts.

The sweater, which will be limited edition, will have a image of Juan Gabriel himself, his Name Y firm in the set, in addition to the usual sponsors, the shield of FC Juarez in tone black with gold and even the word ‘Querida’, which is one of her most popular songs.

“The Braves pay tribute to the most important artist in history of the city, the ‘Divo de Juárez’. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti will wear a black uniform with gold piping to celebrate the trajectory of one of the most important artists and singers of culture in Mexico”, reads the statement they released.

In the same way the club announced that this t-shirt is already on sale in their physical stores, as well as online store for all those who want to acquire it, although it is important to remember that it is a limited edition.

FC Juarez will play against Chivas until the next February 5th, the day they will release this new uniform in tribute to John Gabriel. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. and it will be played until this day due to the break of the FIFA date.

