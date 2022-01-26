Juventus, about to close the most expensive signing in a winter market in the history of Italian football

2022-01-25

Dusan Vlahovićthe Serbian top scorer Fiorentinais very close to signing for the Juventus from Turinwhich would be willing to pay 70 million euros (about 80 million dollars) to the Florence entity for the player’s pass, several Italian media reported on Tuesday.

“The Bianconeri’s proposal of 67 million plus bonuses (for a total that exceeds 70 million) has been accepted by La Viola,” the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on its website.

Sky Sport confirmed “an agreement between the two clubs” for a global amount of about 75 million euros, ensuring that the Fiorentina has authorized the player to negotiate his contract with the Juventus.

Neither of the two clubs has confirmed any agreement for the moment, although the Fiorentina He opened the door to a transfer by assuring on Monday that he would let his young star (21 years old) go to the club that was willing to pay “more than 70 million euros”, according to the entity’s sports director Daniele Prade.