Kathryn Kates, actress of ‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Seinfeld’, dies

Kathryn Kates at the after party for the Broadway premiere of “Significant Other” at the Redeye Grill in New York on March 2, 2017. (Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage)

(CNN) — The actress Kathryn Kates, who participated in successful television series such as Orange is the New Black Y Seinfeld, died in the last hours, as confirmed by his representatives.

“Our great @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature that she was,” Kates’ representatives at talent agency Headline said in an Instagram post on Monday.

“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 boats. A true icon. We will miss you,” the agency added.

Kates was 73 years old when she passed away, according to Deadline, which was the first outlet to report her death.

“Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she found out the cancer was back,” agency Headline Talent said in a statement to Deadline, adding, “She was always incredibly brave and wise, and she approached each role with the utmost passion. She will be sorely missed.”

According to a biography on her own website, Kates moved from her native New York to Los Angeles in 1974 to pursue her acting career. There she was an influential figure on the local theater scene, becoming one of the founders of the Colony Theater in Burbank, California.

With a television career spanning more than three decades, Kates starred in several landmark shows.

He had a recurring role on the ’90s sitcom Seinfeld, starring Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

He also appeared in the gritty Netflix series Orange is the New Black and in the legal drama The Good Fight, in addition to appearing in the film of the origin of The Sopranos call The Many Saints of Newark.