Kessie, Azpilicueta and the reinforcements that would come to Barcelona for free

The Xavi Hernandez outfit is not having his best season, because despite his agonizing victory against Alavés, they were already eliminated of the King’s Cup and Champions League; the ‘comfort’ for him Barcelona would start in the campaign 2022-23, since they report that They would already have 4 reinforcements tied up… for free!

The Barcelona has suffered a lot this season due to the few options you have in banking, so that young people have taken a leading role and ‘experienced’ players do not stand out as they should, so these 0 cost reinforcements are ideal for them.

With whom would Barcelona be reinforced?

According to various Spanish journalists and media, such as Fabrizio Romano and ‘Catalunya Radio’, the Barcelona would already be in ‘advanced talks’ with some players whose contract ends next June, which would be very interesting bombshells.

One of the strongest names It’s of Frank Kessie, Ivorian who plays in the AC Milan, because he has not wanted to renew with the Italians and it is said that the Barcelona has already offered a contract for 3 years and 8 MDE per year, plus bonuses, so you can play with them starting in the summer.

César Azpilicueta, side of Chelsea, is another of the players who will be free agents and who would arrive at Barcelona. He is also said to have been offered a contract for 3 seasons, where he third year would be optional. Other teams claim it but the Spanish would like to play with the Culés.

The newspaper bild, from Germany, has reported that Niklas Sule of Bayern Munich, has not wanted to renew with them, so the Barcelona would have taken advantage and also started contact with the German to reach their ranks in summer.

Finally the Danish Andreas Christensen, also from Chelseawould be the last possible incorporation of Xavi’s painting for next summer, because He has not wanted to renew with the Blues either and it is said that LaLiga will be his next destination.

Eye, everyone at the moment they are ‘almost official’ rumors but the situation could change at any second, because a few months ago we already saw how the PSG robbed Wignaldum to the Cules.

