Key day for cryptocurrencies due to the meeting of the Federal Reserve

This Wednesday will be decisive for the future of cryptocurrencies as the first meeting of the Federal Reserve of the year ends. There is great expectation that the US central bank will provide information on the rise in its interest rates, an event that seems increasingly closer due to the inflationary pressures in the US economy. What will mark a change for the world economy and investment preferences.

According to Bloomberg, the crypto universe has lost more than $1 trillion in market value due to growing conviction that the Federal Reserve is ready to start scaling back the dovish policy setup that fueled appetite for risky assets.

Bitcoin alone has lost more than half of its value in the last three months, which is largely due to the expectation of a change in US monetary policy. But geopolitical phenomena such as the tension between Russia and Ukraine have also had an impact. And despite the progress made in recent years, strong regulatory tensions continue for these assets.

In fact, last Monday Bitcoin marked its low of six months when falling below US$34,000. A strong contrast compared to the US $ 68,000 that it marked in November 2021.

crypto winter

One of the main fears is that the announcements at the Federal Reserve could lead to a new crypto winter. The term appeared in 2018, a year in which crashes of more than 80% were seen in crypto assets. In addition, it marked the beginning of a long period of mediocre performance for the market.

“It seems likely to be quite a difficult and potentially long period and so the crypto winter analogy is quite a good one. Remember that the crypto winter of 2018 did not extend only during the winter months of the northern hemisphere. It basically stretched out for a whole year, so it was a crypto winter that effectively lasted a year,” said James Malcolm, head of currency research at UBS.

Unlike the crypto winter of three years ago, investment in the crypto sphere remains strong, at least for now. In January alone, FTX announced the launch of a $2 billion venture fund to target Web3 opportunities, while the Financial Times reported that Andreessen Horowitz is looking to raise $4.5 billion for crypto funding. Of course, a prolonged drop could dampen enthusiasm for the sector.

Outside of venture capital, companies are also looking to expand into the corners of the crypto ecosystem. Filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show that Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens. Meanwhile, GameStop Corp. is also reportedly planning to launch a TNF marketplace for gamers later in the year.

In addition to currency changes, cryptocurrencies also face other challenges in the United States that could also be decisive for this market.

“The White House may soon reveal some national security challenges posed by cryptocurrencies and the Fed document on central bank digital currencies did not answer any questions about whether we will see a digital dollar or how they might work with stablecoins. The regulatory environment has become much more confusing now,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.