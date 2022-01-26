Kobe Bryant’s beating of a drunk teammate in Lakers

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

The kobe ​​bryant legacy It goes way beyond basketball. Two years after his death He continues to be remembered as one of the most transcendental athletes in history and not only because of the records or championships in the NBA, also left a mark by the call Mamba Mentality, a way of life that made him work from dawn to dusk to become the best at what he did.

the nicknamed Black Mamba he was always dedicated and dedicated to his profession, not in vain he shares the NBA Mount Olympus with legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and more. Thus, he couldn’t stand that his companions were dismissive or had inappropriate attitudes of a professional.

Kobe’s lesson to Luke Walton for smelling of alcohol

That he had to live in his own flesh Luke Walton, who was Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers teammate and later became an NBA coach. During his time with the Los Angeles quintet he received one of the greatest professional lessons from Bryant, who in a practice brought him to the brink of vomiting because Walton arrived drunk.

“From Kobe I will always treasure one of the greatest lessons I received as a player. I was a rookie in the league and I got to trainbut the night before had been partying drinking too much. Kobe realized that he smelled of alcohol, honestly I still felt dizzy, so he informed the coaches and all the teammates that would play directly against me in training, that no one could get in there to help me,” Walton told the Open Run podcast.

“At first I laughed and thought it would be fun to show Kobe that I could handle him, but when i saw his look i knew he wasn’t having fun, wanted to teach me a lesson and I will not forget that in the first face to face he told me: ‘I see and smell your weakness, today I’m going to destroy you’. It honestly kicked my ass I scored more than 70 points in that practice, I begged for help and nobody came, I felt like I was vomiting from exhaustion. Since then, his killer instinct and work ethic have always stayed with me.”

​Shaquille O’Neal threatened to beat him up

The worst of all is that Luke Walton not only had to deal with Kobe Bryant, on another occasion Shaquille O’Neal “cashed it in” with the same coin, a heads-up during training in which he almost finished hit by the huge basketball player.