Lady Gaga’s night in Hollywood, Bella Hadid’s walk in New York: celebrities in one click

Paris Hilton was as a guest on the popular Jimmy Fallon show in New York, and was accompanied by her pet, whom she carried in her arms. After her dream honeymoon, she returned to Manhattan and resumed her work commitments. She posed for waiting photographers and showed off her look: a black dress with white polka dots and sparkly bows. In addition, she wore a faux fur coat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Dua Lipa went to eat at the exclusive New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park along with a group of friends. For this, she wore a black skirt, a red shirt and a leather jacket. Also, she wore long stockings and leather boots.

Kristen Stewart was a guest on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show in New York. For this, she wore black pants, a white shirt and combined boots with laces

Promotion night. Lady Gaga attended the Jimmy Kimmel show in Hollywood to talk about House of Gucci, the film in which she stars alongside Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek, among other great actors

Bella Hadid was photographed while buying a bouquet of flowers to take as a gift to her sister Gigi, whom she went to visit at her home in New York. The model wore black pants and a shirt and a multi-colored coat with synthetic leather details.

Selena Gomez was seen behind the scenes during the filming of “Only Murders in the Building”, whose film set is located in New York. The actress wore a striking green faux fur coat

Eva Longoria was photographed arriving at the hotel where she is staying during her days in France, where she traveled to attend the exclusive fashion event Paris Fashion Week

Family day. Ryan Gosling took his daughters to the Los Feliz park in Santa Monica, where he lives with Eva Mendes. Earlier, they stopped at a well-known bakery for takeout

Shopping day. Nicky Hilton toured the most exclusive stores in New York and set a trend with his look: a light jean, a white shirt and a nude colored faux fur coat that he combined with his bag

Workday. Emilia Clarke was photographed on the film set of “Secret Invasion”, a series that she performs with Samuel L. Jackson. Filming takes place in Leeds, England (Photos: The Grosby Group)

