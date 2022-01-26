Last year was the deadliest on NYC streets in nearly a decade, report says

What you should know Traffic accidents killed 273 people in New York City last year, making 2021 the deadliest year on city streets in recent history, according to data released Wednesday by Transportation Alternatives, an organization non-profit transit

NEW YORK — Traffic accidents killed 273 people in New York City last year, making 2021 the deadliest year on city streets in recent history, according to data released Wednesday by Transportation. Alternatives, a non-profit transit organization.

The report highlights as especially alarming the increase in hit-and-runs, which has doubled since 2018, and a 42% increase in pedestrian fatalities involving SUVs.

Last year, crashes killed 124 pedestrians, 50 motorcyclists, 19 bicyclists and 15 people on mopeds and electric bicycles in New York City, the group said.

“We cannot allow another year to pass with traffic violence killing a record number of New Yorkers,” said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, in a statement included with the report. “Unfortunately, just last week, drivers have killed pedestrians in Manhattan and teenagers in Brooklyn and Queens. Our leaders must use every tool available to them to address this preventable public health crisis.”

In 2021, according to the report, there were 93 hit-and-runs with serious injuries. Arrests were made in just 23% of hit-and-run cases last year, a 12% decrease compared to 2018, and only 3% of hit-and-run cases were ultimately resolved.

According to data from Crashmapper, during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s second term, the proportion of SUV-related deaths increased 42 percent for pedestrians compared to his first term. SUVs now account for more than 60 percent of all personal vehicles owned in New York City, the report says, citing data obtained from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. The rise in ownership of larger, more powerful vehicles, the report warns, has deadly implications for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The report urges the administration of Mayor Eric Adams to take a proactive approach to curb traffic violence, highlighting improvements it has already committed to, such as strengthening plastic-protected bike lane barriers and redesigning 1,000 intersections to control the speed of drivers and protect pedestrians.

“No other New Yorker should have to experience the terrible pain of losing a loved one in an accident. Unfortunately, a record number of our neighbors had to bear this pain in 2021,” said Rhondelle Booker Adams, a member of Families for Safe Streets, whose sister, a special education teacher, died in Midwood, Brooklyn, in 2017. “First Steps from Mayor Adams and his administration give us reason to hope this deadly trend will reverse, especially with his plan to redesign 1,000 intersections for safety.”

The report says nearly 60% of pedestrians killed by drivers in 2021 were killed by “serious offenders” who NYC DOT says fled the scene, had at least three prior convictions, or did not have a valid license. Recommends that Adams and the City Council strengthen the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program to more easily allow impounding of vehicles owned by serial reckless drivers.

Other recommended improvements include major redesigns of “key corridors” and converting passenger vehicle use taxes to a weight-based system. It also encourages the city to work with state legislators to reauthorize and strengthen the speeding camera program and pass the Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act, a seven-bill package that includes a law to limit speed insurance in New York City.

“All New Yorkers deserve safe streets,” said Harris. “No one should fear death or injury while moving through our city.”