Latinos elected Hall of Fame first opportunity

The Panamanian not only joined the brotherhood of players who entered the Hall of Fame in his first year, but he achieved something that had never happened before: He was elected unanimously. Rivera is the all-time saves leader with 652. He was an All-Star 13 times and won five World Series with the Yankees. Rivera was the MVP of the World Series and the American League Championship Series during his career, as well as the MVP of the All-Star Game in 2013, his last season and last Midseason Classic.