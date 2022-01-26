Lavrov warns that Russia “will not sit idly by”

What does Russia require to resolve the crisis with Ukraine? 2:07

(CNN) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow hopes that the guarantees offered by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the talks held last Friday in Geneva “come true” and that Joe BIden’s government provide written responses this week “on the position of the US to the concrete requests of Russia” on security in Europe.

“On January 21, following the request of our American colleagues, we had talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and he assured us, and we hope that these assurances will come true, that written answers on the position of the US to concrete requests from Russia,” Lavrov said during a speech at the State Duma.

Lavrov said that depending on the content of this response, which according to him “is expected this week”, the Russian trades will prepare “proposals for the president [Putin] about our next steps.

“We will not allow an attempt to kill our initiative in an endless discussion, in an attempt to drop this issue in the OBSE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) or through the strong call of the European Union to find its place in these discussions,” Lavrov said.

“If there is no constructive response and the West continues its aggressive line, then, as the president has said on multiple occasions, Moscow will take appropriate responsive action,” he said. “In any case, everyone must start from the understanding that the security of Russia and its citizens is an absolute priority and security will be provided under any circumstances,” he added.

Lavrov also warned: “We will not sit idly by, when the situation is in disagreement with what is established, in multiple international documents, the principles of equal and undivided security.”

“As you know, in December last year, we handed over to the US and NATO the document prepared and published, according to the instructions of the president, of the treaties between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the treaties on the provision of security guarantees to Russia with the NATO countries,” he added.