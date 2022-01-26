Liga Betplay: Junior will seek to overcome his first challenge as a visitor | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The Argentine strategist Juan Cruz Real will have a great challenge, when he faces Alejandro Restrepo’s team this Wednesday, who is in need of a victory and will have to finish convincing his people with a Junior who comes with air in his shirt.

After their victory at home against Patriotas, the shark team visits Atanasio with the great challenge of achieving a good result against one of the teams that was best reinforced for this Betplay 2022 League, in addition to not having the scorer Miguel Angel Borja.

Prior to this game, Coach Shark talked about the rival and what he can expect from Atanasio.

“Nacional is a very good team with great players, we know the importance of this game, we really want to have a good result in Medellin but we know it will be a difficult game” said the coach.

In the same way, the Argentine confirmed that the player Fernando Uribe will be in the call and is 100% in case he needs him in this important game of the second date of Colombian soccer.

The casualties that the Barranquilla team will have will be the players who are with the Colombian National Team, in addition to the player Jorge Arias and Luis González, but he recovered Fernando Uribe and Omar Albornoz who, despite having a valid sanction, can be used by the players who They are in their respective teams.

Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla have faced each other 247 times, leaving a balance of 93 victories for the greens, while Junior won 77 games and 77 games ended in draws. In terms of goals scored, Atlético Nacional converted 292 against 272 from Barranquilla.

The game will be this Wednesday, January 16, at 8:15 PM at the Atanasio Girardot.

Possible formation: Viera, Mera, Martínez, Pacheco, Castrillón, Moreno, Giraldo, Cabrera, Sambueza, Albornos and Valencia.