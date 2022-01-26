Ligue 1: In the midst of the Navas-Donnarumma dispute, PSG are left without goalkeepers

Admin 39 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 23 Views

Ligue 1 The Parisian team has to face Nice on January 31 and does not have both players

PSG is left without Keylor Navas and Gigi Donnarumma.
Getty Images

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Frank Vogel’s future was decided in Los Angeles

NBA Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James watching closely, seems to have decided the future …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved