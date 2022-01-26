Ligue 1: In the midst of the Navas-Donnarumma dispute, PSG are left without goalkeepers

The Parisian team has to face Nice on January 31 and does not have both players

ANDhe PSG He has problems. The dispute between Keylor Navas and Gigi Donnarumma has crossed borders and both goalkeepers are the center of attention every time the Parisian team is around present the line-ups prior to the matches.

Navas recently revealed being uncomfortable with the situation of the rotations that Pochettino has in the framework since he considers that with his experience there should be no doubts for him to be the starter, while Gigi has said that it is not the moment she wanted in her career after leaving Milan, and even his entourage has threatened to remove him from the team.

With that battle in between, PSG will have trouble choosing their goalkeeper for the match. French Cup. The match against Nice is Monday January 31, and for that date he will not be able to count on the Italian and Alexandre Letellier since both are injured, while Navas will report with Costa Rica for the triple Concacaf FIFA Date.

Pochettino will have to wait to know if at least one of the two is in good condition to play the duel of the quarterfinals, because without Navas, who will be with his team until February 2 to face Jamaica, they only have the two 19-year-old youth players left Denis Franchi, 19, and Lucas Lavellée, 18, none have debuted in the first team.

The outlook is not favorable with its two starting goalkeepers, since it had been reported that Gigi he will be out at least 10 days to recover from his injury, whereas they recently let go of Sergio Rico, who was the third goalkeeper, to Mallorca.

Pochettino has a difficult decision in a tournament that, With the squad he has, he is bound to win.