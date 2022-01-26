Lili Estefan’s daughter shows the legs she inherited from her mother wearing a sensual black dress

Lili Estefan In addition to being recognized for her great talent as a television presenter, she is also greatly admired by her fans due to the spectacular body that she has at 54 years old.

It seems that her daughter, Lina Luaces, inherited her mother’s stunning figure, but especially her legs. This is how she let herself be seen in a photograph posing with her Lili, where she wears a sensual black dress with an opening at the height of her legs that highlighted her thighs very well.

Mother and daughter went to a party to celebrate the marriage of some friends, and therefore, they both chose to dress in similar outfits, although Lina chose a more daring one.

While Lili wore an elegant long black dress, her daughter wore a dress of the same color but with a sensual opening on the legs and on the top with a crossing to one side, leaving one of her shoulders completely exposed.

“With my princess! #aboutlastnight Congrats to @laurenshor and Mathew! We had a wonderful time at your wedding! Now enjoy the honeymoon. Susan and Robert, I am very happy for you. I love you always”, wrote the host of “El Gordo y La Flaca” in the publication of her Instagram profile that already reaches more than 15 thousand “likes”.

And of course, the followers of the Cuban commented on how beautiful the two look and especially how similar they are.

“Your daughter Lili is very pretty, take good care of her, you also look like sisters, love you”, “Waaaoo, I thought it was a MIRROR! They are identical”, “Your copy, beautiful, blessings”, “They look like twins, very pretty”, they wrote to her.

Lili insured her legs in dollars

A few days ago, in the middle of the broadcast of “El Gordo y La Flaca”, Estefan revealed that years ago her ex-husband, Lorenzo Lauces, had the idea of ​​insuring her legs and she finally agreed.

“Many years ago Rauli, indeed, as I have said before, it was a gift from my ex-husband for Mother’s Day and it started as a joke, making sure my legs …”, he commented on the recording set.

And it is that Lili’s legs steal the attention of those present wherever she goes, and for that reason, she decided to take precautions in case something unfortunately happens to her one day.