List of the most corrupt countries in the world – More Regions – International

Latin America has been “totally stagnant” for 10 years in its fight against corruptionwhich undermines democracy and human rights, and there are alarming setbacks in Venezuela and countries of Central Americawarned on Tuesday Transparency International (IT) in your annual report.

“Corrupt leaders target activists and consolidate their power, while attacking the rights of the press, freedom of expression and freedom of association,” denounced Delia Ferreira Rubio, president of this NGO.

Since 1995, TI’s Corruption Perceptions Index has ranked 180 countries and territories on a scale of zero (very corrupt) to one hundred (very clean).

Denmark (88), Finland (88) and New Zealand (88) are the least corrupt countries in the world, according to this report, and Somalia (13), Syria (13) and South Sudan (11) have the highest corruption rates.

Venezuela and Uruguay, at the extremes

Very close to these war-torn countries is Venezuela (14), whose grade, the worst in Latin America, has not stopped getting worse since 2013 and where “grand corruption causes serious violations of social rights, including education, health and food.”

TI also warns that the Venezuelan judicial system has lost its independence and “has become an instrument of repression against dissidence” and “human rights violations are made invisible and remain unpunished.”

The NGO regrets that, despite the existence of abundant laws on the subject and a regional commitment to act against this scourge, “corruption continues to weaken democracy and human rights” in the region and “forceful action is needed to reverse this trend. “and protect civil society, insists the organization.

In its 2021 overview photo, TI criticizes that some presidents, such as Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil or Nayib Bukele in El Salvadorused the fight against corruption as a campaign banner to attract an electorate disappointed with traditional politicians and “tired of corruption”.

But these leaders “have made no progress in their fight against corruption and have taken anti-democratic” and “regressive” measures.

“The more democracy and the more effective enjoyment of fundamental rights, the more difficult it is for corruption to flourish,” Luciana Torchuaro, head of the organization for Latin America, warns AFP.

In Latin America, the best rated country is Uruguay (73), “an example of how the stability and solidity of democratic institutions (…) are key so that corruption does not permeate public institutions,” says TI, considering that this institutional context has allowed the country to face the coronavirus pandemic more effectively.

The last on the list are, in addition to Venezuela, Nicaragua (twenty), Haiti (20) and Honduras (23). Argentina (39) was the country in the region that regressed the most (four points) in 2021, due to the interference of political power in justice and “abuse of power” during the pandemic, such as a preferential vaccination for officials and relatives or purchases and “not very transparent” hiring. Colombia is in 87th place with 39 points out of 100.

South Sudan is the country with the worst transparency index in the world.

Central America, at its lowest point

In Central America, the fight against corruption is at an all-time low, says TI. Nicaragua is the most flagrant example. The country “does not have the necessary transparency and counterweight to the Executive to combat corruption,” according to the NGO.

The concentration of power in the hands of the president Daniel Ortegare-elected in November, and his wife, Rosario Murillo“has allowed the government to violate human rights and flout the electoral system,” says TI.

Honduras (23) is not far behind. Since 2015, it has lost seven points on the list and its outgoing president, Juan Orlando Hernández, has been accused of drug trafficking. TI highlights the coming to power of the leftist Xiomara Castro, who promised to eliminate “impunity laws”.

The situation in Guatemala (25) is also worrying, where economic and political elites and even “organized crime” sectors have appropriated the judiciary and “have forced prosecutors and judges known for fighting corruption into exile.”

Finally, authoritarianism also threatens The Savior (34), according to TI, where the government takes measures that undermine the independence of the judiciary. In addition, senior executive officials are suspected of participating in “multi-million dollar corruption schemes” linked to funds earmarked for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Denmark, meanwhile, is the highest rated country in the world on the international corruption index.

List of most corrupt countries

This is the list of the most corrupt countries, according to the Transparency International index.

South Sudan

Syria

Somalia

Venezuela

Yemen

North Korea

Afghanistan

Libya

Equatorial Guinea

Turkmenistan

​Democratic Republic of the Congo

burundi

Chad

Sudan

Nicaragua

Haiti

Comoros

Guinea-Bissau

congo

Eritrea

Zimbabwe

Cambodia

Iraq

Honduras

Nigeria

Lebanon

Central African Republic

Tajikistan

Iran

Guatemala

Guinea

AFP

