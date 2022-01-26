Luis Díaz: Tottenham would make an offer for the Colombian – International Soccer – Sports

The season with porto and with the Colombia selection continues to open the doors to the Colombian louis diaz, who sounds like a lot to leave Portugal.

Liverpool is the club with which he has been most associated. The ‘reds’ would have studied the possibility of signing him in this window of the market, however they have not sent a formal offer to Porto, despite the fact that they do not have Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who left to play the African Cup with their selections.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: last medical report on his condition (Tuesday, 12:30 pm)

One more to the bag

It was also known that Newcastle would fight to have the striker and that he would put up a good sum of money, but that has not been confirmed either.

According to the ‘Daili Mail’, a Manchester United scout was in the game in which Porto beat Famalicão 3-1, and in which Díaz scored a great goal, the 14th in the league; He also observed their qualities and ability to face moments of tension.

But this Tuesday new information is born, this time from Portugal, which indicates that Porto received an offer from Tottenham to take Diaz.

As it is said, the English club would put 45 million euros on the table to keep the player, a response that is expected in 48 hours.

At Tottenham is the Colombian defender, Davinson Sánchez.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: 72 crucial hours for his future)

Sports