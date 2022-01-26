Luis Fonsi sells his music catalog to HarborView

Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi, author of the worldwide phenomenon “Despacito,” sold his musical catalog of more than two decades to HarborView for an undisclosed sum, the company reported Tuesday.

“We are very excited to acquire the world-renowned artist’s multi-platinum selling catalogue,” Jamaican-born company founder Sherrese Clarke Soares said in a statement.

The transaction “unites an iconic Caribbean artist with a formidable new company that shares Caribbean roots,” the company said in a statement.

The deal was quickly negotiated and closed in just two weeks, according to HarborView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a global alternative asset management firm.

The firm recalled that Fonsi has received seven titles from Guinness World Records thanks to his song “Despacito”.

On January 13, the Puerto Rican celebrated the fifth anniversary of the release of the popular song, whose music video became the most viewed in history on YouTube because “it managed to cross language barriers.”

HarborView highlighted that Fonsi is “one of the leading Latin music figures of his generation with a successful artistic career spanning more than two decades.”

“From his debut album “Comenzaré” (1998) to his latest studio album “Vida” (2019), Fonsi has continuously broken sales records while topping the charts,” he added.

He stressed that it is “a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio of iconic intellectual property.”

The company highlighted Fonsi’s “undeniable and unique talent”, as well as his extensive lists of radio hits, which have made him one of the most influential and successful artists in music, in addition to having been able to break barriers, cross borders and seduce to millions of people around the world.

Fonsi’s albums have achieved gold, platinum and diamond status several times, and he has received some of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

The Puerto Rican has received five Latin Grammy Awards, four Grammy nominations, five Billboard Awards, 12 Latin Billboard Awards and 17 Youth Awards, among others.

For the past 15 years, Fonsi has also served as a spokesperson for the St. Jude Hospital’s “Thanks and Giving” campaign and, after Hurricane Maria in 2017, impacted communities through the Luis Fonsi Foundation.