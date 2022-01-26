Luis Fonsi sells his musical catalog

MIAMI.- The Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi, author of the worldwide phenomenon “Slowly”, sold his musical catalog of more than two decades to HarbourView for an undisclosed sum, the company reported Tuesday. “We are very excited to acquire the multi-platinum selling catalog of the world-renowned artist,” Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder of the Jamaican-born company, said in a statement. .

The transaction “unites an iconic Caribbean artist with a formidable new company that shares Caribbean roots,” the company said in a statement. global alternative asset management.

The firm recalled that Fonsi has received seven titles from Guinness World Records thanks to his song “Despacito.” On January 13, the Puerto Rican celebrated the fifth anniversary of the release of the popular song, whose music video became the most viewed in history on YouTube because “it managed to cross language barriers.”

HarborView highlighted that Fonsi is “one of the leading Latin music figures of his generation with a successful artistic career spanning more than two decades.”

”From his debut album “Comenzaré” (1998) to his latest studio album “Vida” (2019), Fonsi has continuously broken sales records while leading the charts”, he added. He stressed that it is “a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio of iconic intellectual property.” The company highlighted Fonsi’s “undeniable and unique talent”, as well as his extensive lists of radio hits, which have made him one of the most influential and successful artists in music, in addition to having been able to break barriers, cross borders and seduce to millions of people around the world. “Fonsi’s albums have achieved gold, platinum and diamond status multiple times, and he has received some of the most prestigious awards in the industry,” the statement said.

The Puerto Rican has received five awards latin grammy, four Grammy nominations, five billboard awards, 12 Latin Billboard and 17 Youth Awards, among others.

For the past 15 years, Fonsi has also served as a spokesperson for St. Jude Hospital’s “Thanks and Giving” campaign. Likewise, and since the passage of Hurricane María in October 2017, the singer has worked intensely to help the people of Puerto Rico, both by donating medicines and essential products, and by building homes in the La Perla community through the Fundación Luis Fonsi, highlighted HarborView.