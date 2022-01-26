Major Snow Possible for Our Region This Weekend – NBC4 New York

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the potential development of a major winter storm that could bring a “significant” amount of snow and winter mix to our region beginning Friday night through Saturday morning.

The latest updates indicate the coastal storm could stay further offshore, which could mean a less severe storm for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

However, it is too early for an accurate forecast. Uncertainty still reigns, warned the weather service.

The path of the storm, which has not yet formed, will determine the weather conditions for the weekend. A trajectory closer to shore could make a big difference.

We continue to monitor the possibility of a significant winter storm affecting the Tri-State late Friday through Saturday. While too soon for specifics, heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding, are all *possible* at this time. Be sure to follow the forecast for updates. https://t.co/0bPDseot0b — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 25, 2022

Forecasters say the storm may bring cold and windy conditions, heavy snow or something in between.

A westward shift in the storm’s path of just 50 miles could mean heavy snow for much of New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia, as well as gusty winds causing flight delays and power outages.

Good Tuesday evening! Much colder air makes a return tonight as many areas drop into the teens by daybreak Wednesday. The very cold air continues right through Wednesday with many areas not getting above freezing. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/GFPc4IsL87 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 25, 2022

On the other hand, a track 50 miles further east could leave little, if any, snow for the mid-Atlantic.

The storm could become a so-called ‘bomb cyclone’, which occurs when barometric pressure drops rapidly in 24 hours and brings a significant amount of precipitation.

But the National Weather Service has yet to issue snowfall prediction maps.

Meanwhile, Tuesday was relatively mild for late January with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, slightly above normal for this time of year. However, winds gusting up to 20 mph make it feel a bit cooler.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cold, dry and sunny. Wednesday’s highs will only be in the 20s with wind chill values ​​around 10 degrees cooler. On Thursday, temperatures should be slightly warmer but still below freezing for most of the region.

Wednesday night through Thursday lows will be frigid again. Some light snow is expected during the day on Friday.

