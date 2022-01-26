Maluma’s ex raises the temperature with this close-up from the beach

The model Natalia Barulich The 30-year-old rose to fame for his courtship with the singer Maluma, but once he broke up with the Colombian, he took care to continue working hard to forge his own career and make his way and he succeeded. He currently accumulates more than three and a half million followers on social networks and shares interesting material for them.

Natalia Barulich. Source: Terra archive

Now the ex of Maluma She raised the temperature on the network by publishing a photo album in which she shows herself from the beach with a thin black string bikini that highlights her worked silhouette as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition.

Natalia Barulich. Source: instagram @natalia

According to the publication of Natalia Barulich, The photos were taken from the beaches of La Romana in the Dominican Republic and the model poses on different occasions, in the foreground, from behind, and lying down. The model only limited herself to placing a few emojis next to the postcards.

Natalia Barulich. Source: instagram @natalia

fans of Natalia Barulich, who still mourn their breakup with Maluma, reacted immediately and filled the publication with likes and thousands of comments such as: “Hermosa”; “Divine”; OMG” “Angelada”; and fire emojis like those placed by his Mexican colleague Yanet García.

Natalia Barulich. Source: instagram @natalia

Natalia Barulich and Maluma They met during the filming of “Felices los cuatro” in 2017, but love was short-lived until rumors of infidelity on her part with soccer player Neymar emerged. When she was consulted by the press, she only limited herself to saying that the relationship with Maluma had become very stormy.