Mango will open a 2,100 m2 store on Fifth Avenue in New York

The fashion firm Mango will open a 2,100 square meter store in the Fifth Avenue in New York, one of the most exclusive shopping areas in the city. The new flagship store will be located in the Plaza District, in the Grande Dame building, a historic building from the late 1920s that has been home to major companies such as NBC, Columbia Pictures and Coca-Cola.

The fashion firm plans to open the establishment during the first half of 2022. The store will occupy nearly 2,100 square meters of surface of sales distributed on three floors, the first two reserved for Mango Woman and the third for Mango Kids and Mango Man.

The director of Expansion and Franchises of Mango, Daniel Lopezhighlights that the opening of this store represents “a great advance for Mango in the development strategy in the US”, since having a point of sale with these characteristics in one of the most prestigious locations on the continent, explains , will allow them to increase their brand recognition, both in the American market and internationally.

Nine stores in the United States

Specifically, this new opening is part of the expansion plann that the company is carrying out in the United States, where it has been present since 2006. With this new opening, the firm chaired by Isak Andic will add a total of nine outlets in the United States, where it has been present since 2006.

The company reinforced its commitment to the US market at the end of 2017 with the renovation of the Soho store and the agreement with Macy’s in 2019 to accelerate online growth. In 2021, Mango launched four establishments in the country, specifically in shopping centers Menlo Park and American Dream, both in New Jersey, Roosevelt Field in New York and Dadeland in Miami, Florida.