Marc Anthony’s son celebrates three years with his girlfriend with these beautiful photos

Mark Anthony Y Diana Torres They were a couple for about three years and as a result of their love two children were born: Christian Muniz Torres Y Ryan Muniz Torres. The first came into the world in February 2001 and is already 20 years old. He has incredible artistic skills but prefers to keep a low profile. The young man has an incredible talent for drawing and often shows it on his account. Instagramwhere more than ten thousand people follow him.

He is a great lover of cartoons, the film franchise -composed of films, novels, comics, video games and toys- of Star Wars and also of Marvel superheroes.

Like his parents, he has a marked path in the artistic world but he does it at a slow pace, away from the show business, the flashes and the cameras. He chose to study art in New York and for three years, he has been in a relationship with Kylie Marcoan adorable young woman with whom he is seen to be very happy.

Cristian Muniz Torres and Kylie Marco

They usually take trips together to discover new destinations, do outdoor activities and also have several passions in common such as the saga created by the American filmmaker George Lucas.

The son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres with his girlfriend

Now, on the occasion of his third anniversary, Cristian dedicated a fun publication to him on the network with a series of beautiful photographs. “Three years with this dumbass already, seems like I’ve known her my whole life! Happy anniversary baby!!! I love you!!!”wrote the son of the Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter and former beauty queen.