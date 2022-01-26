Marjorie de Sousa lit up the nets with an outfit that exposed her rear

With the beauty and elegance that characterizes her, the actress Marjorie deSousa She delighted her fans with a photograph in which she showed her voluptuous figure, clad in a stunning dress with transparencies that left little to the imagination.

Through her Instagram account, the protagonist of “True Loves” shared a photograph in which once again showed why she is considered one of the most beautiful women in the artistic world.

It was a postcard in which he is seen posing in profile in front of a metal sculpture. For her look, the Venezuelan opted for a long dress, which drew attention to its glitter, some silver touches and, of course, its transparencies.

The latter allowed their fans to take “an eyeball” when appreciating the attributes of Marjorie de Sousa, who after becoming a mom, she has an enviable figure.

“Seek to get out of your life everything that does not make you feel comfortable and that tries to stop your path,” wrote the famous 41-year-old to accompany the publication that today has more than 65 thousand likes and dozens of other comments. .

In the comments section, her fans soon filled her with compliments for her beauty: “Of royalty”, “A true goddess”, “The most beautiful thing in this world” and “Mega beautiful. Your great beauty is spectacular and incredible”were some of the responses he got.

