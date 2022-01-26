Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Cryptocurrency Ambitions Collapse

The controversial cryptocurrency project that Mark Zuckerberg once championed in front of Congress is falling apart under regulatory pressure.

The Diem Association, a cryptocurrency initiative formerly known as Libra and backed by Meta Platforms Inc., is evaluating selling assets as a way to return capital to its investor members, according to people familiar with the matter. Diem is in talks with investment bankers about how best to sell off its intellectual property and find a new home for the engineers who developed the technology, cashing in whatever value remains on its once-ambitious Diem coin initiative, the sources said. They asked not to be identified because the discussions are not public.

In 2019, when Meta-owned Facebook first unveiled the idea for its stable digital currencies — stablecoins — destined to revolutionize global financial services, they did so in collaboration with dozens of other companies. But the consortium was not enough to shield the project from global regulatory scrutiny. After Zuckerberg was called to testify, some partners left the project and it changed its name to Diem. Diem’s ​​ambitions dwindled and its founder, David Marcus, left Meta last year. The association reached an agreement with Silvergate Capital Corp. to issue Diem, but resistance from the US Federal Reserve dealt the final blow to the effort, the people said.

Diem announced in May that a subsidiary of the company, Silvergate Bank, would be the issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar that is typically used to buy and sell other digital tokens. After a long back-and-forth between Diem’s ​​advocates and regulators, Fed officials finally told Silvergate last summer that the agency wasn’t comfortable with the plan and couldn’t assure the bank that it would allow such activity, they said. people.

Without the green light from the banking regulator, Silvergate was unable to issue the new asset with confidence that the Fed would not crack down, thus leaving the Diem effort out of currency.

A Fed spokesman declined to comment on the agency’s talks with Diem’s ​​supporters. The Diem Association also declined to comment, and Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear how a potential buyer would value Diem’s ​​intellectual property or the engineers who helped develop it. Discussions are nascent, the sources warned, and there is no guarantee that Diem will find a buyer.

Meta owns about a third of the company and the rest belongs to members of the association, according to one of the people. Members of the association, which include venture capital firms and technology companies, agreed to invest and pay to join when the group was formed, the person added. It is not clear which companies, apart from Meta, ended up investing in the initiative.

Diem’s ​​website shows that its partners include venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures, Ribbit Capital and Thrive Capital, as well as Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte. Focused companies are also listed on its website. in cryptocurrencies, such as Coinbase Global Inc. and others like ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. and commerce platform Shopify Inc.

In November, federal watchdogs finally made it clear what they were after. Stablecoin issuers must be regulated banks if the tokens are to be used as a means of buying and selling things, the president’s task force on financial markets said in a report. The group of regulators said it feared what could happen if a tech company’s vast network of users suddenly started transacting in a new currency, and that the combination of a stablecoin issuer with a large corporation “could lead to excessive concentration of economic power.