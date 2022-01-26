Martino is reeling and this coach would agree to lead the Mexican National Team

Gerardo Martino could be at risk of losing the position of coach of the Mexican National Team.

January 25, 2022 4:04 p.m.

The Mexican team lives a crucial week for his aspirations to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and the position of Gerardo Martino could be in serious danger if they do not achieve the objective directly.

The president of the Mexican Football Federation, louis yonrecognized that the position of “Tata” Martino is not insured, so its continuity would depend on the results of the matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama on this FIFA date.

If Martino be dismissed, one of the candidates to take back the reins of the Mexican team would Michael Herrerawho has publicly acknowledged that he would like to lead El Tri again despite having left through the back door in his previous stage.

Miguel Herrera’s numbers with the Mexican National Team

Michael Herrera directed in 36 meetings to the Mexican team between October 2013 and July 2015, of which he won 18, drew 11 and lost 7, in addition to directing during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was very close to advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition, so it would be a viable option to take the reins of the Tri for the next World Cup.