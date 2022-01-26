Mask Mandate Remains in New York State: What Should I Know About the Case? | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

in the conversationadriana: a judge maintainsin force the mandate ofmasks in schools andclosed spaces, whiledecides an appeal of the case.a long island judge tooktemporarily the order of thehochul governor.the battle has causedoutrageMariela: the students have takenseveral deep recesses we haveseen that they have always used theirface mask.although a judge had orderedthat it was unconstitutionalmandate to use it, a fewhours the court decided to acceptthe appeal and keep themandate.the education departmentstate had faith that they were going towin the court, that’s why he hadordered to schools thatheed the decision of thejudgeç>> that they leave her for a few years,if he still leaves.Mariela: We meetdoctor juan tapia hour of hiswe get the benefits ofwear the mask.from the point of viewdoctor, they should put on theface mask?>> aside from vaccinations, it is themost effective way to preventthe coronavirus and othersrespiratory diseases.we have about 20,000cases per dayomicron continues to kill a lotpeople.and show us how we owe each otherput on the masks?that major never touch themask of none of theparties, ensuring that welet’s touch the nose well and havea good seal on both sides.Mariela: the union ofteachers has always beenfighting for the protection ofyour employees, especially nowthat more incidences ofcases due to the threat ofstudents will be safe.>> we should learn fromchildren who obeyrules.Mariela: You can enter thedepartment pageeducation.that’s what the cases and theschools that have had toclose, any news that