Maya Valle dies, motivator and communicator

The communicator, motivator and author Maya Valle passed away yesterday afternoonof unknown causes, as confirmed by the actress and motivator Lily Garcia in its Facebook page.

As mentioned on her LinkedIn page, Valle began her professional career as an event coordinator and coordinator for the Puerto Rico Convention Bureau in 1965. Later, in 1982, she joined Wapa Television as Coordinator of Public Relations, a function that she fulfilled until 1992. From that moment on, the multifaceted artist became known in the media, both in print, on radio and television thanks to her interventions, for example in the program “Nice to meet you WIPRChannel 6.

Valle was characterized by his slow and calm voice, as well as by the temper that he always showed on camera. His advice was aimed at all aspects of life in which human beings could have doubts, such as relationships, family unions and work situations. Similarly, she provided self-help techniques to everyone who listened to her.

The communicator was also the author of several motivational books, including “In a new skin” and “Between my sheets”, which were well received by the public. Likewise, it had a constant presence through the radio waves of the station WIAC 740where she was producer and host of the program “Day by day with Maya Valle”a space where he worked from 1998 to 2010. He also worked at the 11Q radio station several years before.

In the past years, he dedicated himself to working in his company Maya Valley and Associateswhere he provided consulting and mentoring services to private companies.

Huge loss

In an emotional message written on her Facebook account, Lily García spoke of the great friendship that united them over the past decades, becoming her mentor and “my other self.” “Yesterday I lost a sister that life gave me. We told each other ‘my other self’. We have accompanied each other in the most beautiful and most difficult moments for many years, ”the communicator wrote. “Thank you for allowing me to unite you in marriage with your dear Arturo almost two and a half years ago. It was such a special moment for both of us and ironically, the last time we saw each other. Two weeks ago we agreed to get together for a ‘little wine’. we were not given”.

In addition to that, García made clear the importance that Valle had in his life. “Dear Maya… you left me so much wisdom, joy, and passion for life. Thank you from me and from the many people whose lives you transformed through your writings and your talks.”, added the actress. “A big hug to Arturo, and to the whole family, blood and extended, who adored you. But very especially, a hug to your sons Ranier and Gren. Thank you for a life with purpose and full of so much love. See you in the next ‘my other self’”.

As Garcia mentioned in his message, Valle is survived by her husband Arturo, and their sons Ranier and Gren.