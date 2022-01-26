McDonald’s accepts Musk’s call to add dogecoins as a form of payment, but puts a condition (and causes the creation of a new token)

On Tuesday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted that he would eat a McDonald’s kids’ menu on TV if the chain “accepts dogecoins.”

McDonald’s announced this Thursday in Twitter that it is ready to add the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin to its payment methods, but only if Tesla starts accepting a nonexistent token called grimacecoin, based on one of its characters.

In this way, McDonald’s responded to a tweet by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who stated on Tuesday that a McDonald’s children’s menu would be eaten on television if the fast food chain accepted dogecoins, which caused a rise in the value of the cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, after the McDonald’s hoax, a real token named GrimaceCoin was created on the Binance Smart Chain network and launched on the market. The digital currency exploded shortly after its creation and increased a 6,000% in a few hours. However, many Internet users warned that it could be a fraud and that each transaction is “taxed” at 10%.

In response, McDonald’s continued their jokes and tweeted: “How are you, people who run cryptocurrency Twitter accounts?”

how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) January 24, 2022

Grimace is a purple character from a 1970s McDonald’s commercial who acted like an anti-hero and stole milkshakes from kids. The network later abandoned use of the character because it was found that he was too scary for little ones.

