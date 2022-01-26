Meet one of Laura León’s granddaughters who is stealing sighs

Yes OK, Laura Leon She is known for her artistic career; and for dealing with any controversy. However, little do they know details of her personal life. Rebeca Valderrain Verareal name of the singer, has two children, a boy named yazckin and a woman named Xcallotzwhom he coincided during his marriage with Daniel Santa Lucia. But he also has several grandchildren. Precisely, one of his granddaughters, Rebecca Padillahas become a beautiful young woman who is stealing sighs on social networks.

The girl is the daughter of Xcallotz, she is a student and opened her Instagram account on April 1, 2019, with a family photo. The young woman likes to show her moments of recreation or vacations. She has also posed in a bikini when she spends time at the beach; which, she has allowed to show her shapely figure. In addition, she has other snapshots where she reveals her most sensual side and some more family moments.

Rebecca Padilla Instagram.

At other times, Padilla has shown the affection he feels for his grandmother with photos where the actress also appears alone or by his side; There is even an image where the girl is a girl and she is accompanied by the protagonist of the telenovela Dos mujeres y un camino. Which, records the good relationship that exists between the two. She even has a section of her in her social network dedicated to the Mexican celebrity.

Media Concepts PR.

The young lady has shown that, in addition to exercising regularly, one of her passions is yoga; which she, she handles with great skill.

Rebecca Padilla Instagram.

Her followers on this social network, which are 2,543, do not stop praising Rebeca Padilla for her beauty. “Pretty”; “How beautiful you are!”; “What’s up with the goddess!” and “How hot” are some of the comments.

In the images, it can be seen that Laura León is very proud of her family.

