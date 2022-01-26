Meet the luxurious penthouse that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones sell in New York

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shake up the New York market with the sale of their apartment.

The couple made up of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones has spent six months trying to get rid of the luxurious penthouse they own in Central Park, in New York, but for one reason or another they have not been able to sell it.

Initially, in July 2021, they planned to sell it for $21.5 million dollars, but the lack of interested parties caused them to reconsider their position and decide to announce it at $19.5 million dollars.

The apartment is located inside the Kenilworth building, a construction that dates back to 1906, so it has a great historical value.

The penthouse was decorated by the famous designer Thierry Despont, who was in charge of injecting his own style and boy did he succeed.

Inside, as we could see in the technical sheet released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, it has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a library, an office, a laundry room, a warehouse, a bar, a wine cellar, two fireplaces, among other rooms. .

Michael Douglas and Katherine Zeta-Jones’ penthouse is looking for new owners (Zillow)

The kitchen is open and very spacious. It’s outfitted with white cabinets, high-end appliances, and still has room for a dining room table.

The main bedroom has more than enough space for a large bed and a living room. It also has a large walking-closet, as well as a bathroom with a double vanity, a toilet, a bathtub and a shower.

From the apartment you have enviable views of some of the most emblematic places in the Big Apple, so it would not be surprising that the offers begin to arrive in large numbers.

Residents have, in the common areas, a laundry room, a terrace on the roof area, a storage room, an elevator, as well as the service of a doorman 24 hours a day.

to see more images of the still home of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, click here.

Keep reading:

Video: This is what the mansion of Maradona’s parents looks like inside that nobody wants to buy

This is the Los Feliz mansion that Leonardo DiCaprio sells because nobody wants to buy it

This is the hacienda where Sebastián and La Gaviota spill honey in ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’

Sebastián Yatra shows off his first house and his famous friends did not stop congratulating him