“Messi found me crying in the bathroom”

2022-01-26

The preview of the documentary series “Neymar, the perfect chaos”, produced by Netflix, broke a record this Monday night on the streaming platform Twitter in Brazil, during a live broadcast of the first episode. The long-awaited three-part production, which deals with the football career and personal life of Neymar29, reached 530,000 simultaneous viewers on Twitch, realizing the expectation before the official premiere on the platform on Tuesday. “Mbappé will go to Real Madrid next season, I have listened to the club and Florentino a lot” The story goes from Neymar’s beginnings in football, in the bosom of a humble family in the state of Sao Paulo, and his first victories in Santos, to fame as a star of the ‘canarinha’ and in Europe, where he shone at Barcelona since 2013 and at Paris Saint-Germain from 2017.

Neymara controversial figure on and off the field, even with accusations of sexual abuse by different women, arouses love and hate among soccer fans alike. The series accounts for the numerous criticisms that the attacker has faced during his career. “I am much more criticized than I deserved and sometimes it is difficult. In the family and the close circle, you are the Batman of their lives, and for those who don’t know you well, I’m the Joker”, he says. “I trust myself, and that’s enough,” he adds. In addition, he is shown in his role as father of David, of 10 years. And in the relationship with his father, from whom he inherited his name and is the custodian of his image. In a fragment, Neymar’s father assures that his son has “seven or eight” years left to finish his degree. Your current teammates Leo Messi Y Kylian Mbappe They also appear on screen, as well as other figures such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and the Englishman David Beckham.

His worst day in Barcelona “I remember to this day, it was a match against Athletic Bilbao, I’m crying in the locker room, in the bathroom… Messi spoke to me, I was crying and I explained to him: my Spanish is more or less, I can’t play, I can’t be myself”, said Neymar, to which Messi commented.