Meteorological warns snow storm that will impact New York and 10 other states on Friday and Saturday

The snow storm on Friday and Saturday would affect New York City.

New York City is in the path of a snowstorm expected to impact at least 10 states on Friday and Saturday.advanced the National Weather Service (NWS).

In addition to the state of New York, heavy snowfall, with strong winds, will reach Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

“We continue to monitor the possibility of a significant snow storm that could affect the tri-state area from Friday to Saturday,” indicates the NWS office in New York.

He added that it was still “too early” to measure the real impact, but “heavy snowfall”, “strong winds” and possible coastal flooding are forecast.

“Everything is possible until now,” said the Meteorological, which asked citizens to stay abreast of the reports.

We continue to monitor the possibility of a significant winter storm affecting the Tri-State late Friday through Saturday. While too soon for specifics, heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding, are all *possible* at this time. Be sure to follow the forecast for updates. https://t.co/0bPDseot0b — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 25, 2022

Due to the alert, experts have suggested people rethink a possible interstate trip on those days or make a better decision as there is a clearer report of the storm.

The NWS headquarters said that, for now, reports of the storm are reliable. The temperature would drop even more.

Confidence continues to grow that a coastal storm will bring significant winter impacts to parts of the mid-Atlantic and northeast.

Confidence continues to increase that a coastal storm will bring significant winter impacts to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including the I-95 major metro areas, Friday through the weekend. Heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding are all possible. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/He1SosniY2— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 26, 2022

That would include damage to the main metropolitan areas of I-95from Friday to the weekend.

“Heavy snowfall, high winds and coastal flooding are possible. Stay tuned!” she warned herself.