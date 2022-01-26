MLB ballot result Hall of Fame Bonds Clemens ARod

After months of waiting, the Hall of Fame voting results of MLB. The Generation 2022 It has been one of the most controversial in history, due to the players who were nominated for enthronement. Here we present how were the votes on the ballotswho had names like those of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, A-Rod and more.

The voters have spoken and have decided who enters and who does not enter the Baseball Hall of Fame this 2022. And well, it was only one player who reached the percentage of votes necessary for it. Dave Ortiz.

To find out how the other candidates fared, here we leave you the complete results of the ballots and votes for the ‘Precinct of the Immortals’, which had names like Alex Rodríguez, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel, Roger Clemens and others.

How did Barry Bonds, A-Rod, Sammy Sosa, Clemens and more fare in Hall of Fame voting?

Barry Bonds was left out of the Hall of Fame apparently for life, since in his last opportunity he obtained only 66.0% of the votes in his favor; that is, 9% far from the necessary 75.

In the case of Clemens, it reached 65.2%, in his 10th appearance on the ballot. He shares this time with Curt Schilling, and Sammy Sosa, who received 58.6% and 18.5% of votes in favor, respectively.

In the case of Alex Rodríguez, A-Rod, he would still have nine more attempts to be able to capture his name in the Immortals’ Enclosure. In this the first appearance of him got 34.3% votes for him.

As in everything, there is good and bad news. Well, while some players will still have more opportunities to try to be enthroned, several others could have been left out of Cooperstown forever.

It must be remembered that in order to access the MLB Hall of Fame it is necessary to have 75% of the votes in favor. In addition, whoever has already appeared on the ballots 10 times without being elected, is eliminated for the following ones without having achieved that honor.

