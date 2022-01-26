MX League. Marcelo Méndez stops being coach of Atlético San Luis

Midtime Editorial

Marcelo Mendez became the first technicalor to be dismissed from Closure 2022. Through his social networks, the Athletic San Luis reported that the Uruguayan stopped being his strategist after not adding a single point at the start of the tournament.

“We thank Marcel and to his coaching staff all the work done from his first day in the institution until today,” the club said in a statement. “We wish Professor Marcelo Méndez and his entire work team success in their next steps,” he added.

Although he managed to put saint Louis in the reclassification of the last tournament, the dismissal of the Uruguayan strategist occurred after the rojiblancos started the Closure 2022 with three defeats, as they were surpassed by FC Juarez, Atlas Y Pachucaso it is last in the leaderboard.

It should be remembered that Marcelo Mendez took the reins of Athletic San Luis ahead of the start of Opening Tournament 2021; in total he directed 21 games with a balance of four wins, eight draws and nine losses.

Who will be the interim coach of Atlético San Luis?

In the same statement, the Athletic San Luis He explained that he will be its director of methodology, Rafael Fernandez, the one who will take the position as interim DT during the time in which the institution announces its new helmsman.