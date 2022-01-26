Nasdaq Up 370 Points Awaiting Fed By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Big tech rallied this morning, awaiting a decision from the Federal Reserve, which will report its new monetary policy decision today.

Perspectives on aggressive measures by the Fed to curb inflation, which imply a rate hike, a complete end to tapering and a quick start to reduce its bond balance, affected the market, which has seen its indices in the red, including the , the most shocked. But now it is up 300 points or 2.62%.

The results of Microsoft (NASDAQ:) boosted the technology sector today. The tech giant said it expects revenue of between $48.5 billion and $49.3 billion, above expectations, as well as saying the cloud business has the potential to drive growth. Shares are now up 4.5%.

Another company in the sector, chipmaker Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) Inc, also claimed to have high growth prospects, sending its share price up 5%. And about Tesla (NASDAQ:), leader in the electric car sector, expectations predict good results, which also has the action in the green, rising 3.7%.

Large companies in the sector such as Meta (Facebook (NASDAQ:)), Apple (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:) or Nvidia (NASDAQ:), also rose between 1.1% and 5.8%

Earnings and valuation

The solidity of the companies in terms of their possibility of income takes on more importance in a possible environment of the end of accommodative policies, with higher interest rates and less liquidity, which could slow down economic growth.

“When rates go up, valuation becomes more important, so earnings become more significant. From a market perspective, future earnings will be better,” says Mike Skillman, director of financial firm Faith Investor Services. in Dallas, in a Reuters report.

Indeed, the fourth quarter reporting season is in full swing. And the results could give strength to market prospects. The profits of the companies are expected to grow 24.4%, the report indicates.

However, for different analysts and experts, the Fed’s measures will intensify, which suggests that the adjustment in the market will continue.

“There is no rush for investors to commit further to an expensive market ahead of a tightening cycle,” Michael O’Rourke, chief strategist at stock brokerage JonesTrading, wrote in a Bloomberg report.

And it is that given this new position of the Fed, it seems much more complicated to maintain the positive trend of 2020 and 2021.

“The Fed is tightening financial conditions. A bear market would have a great impact on economic activity, contrary to the Fed’s objectives, ”explained in the same report, Dennis DeBusschere, of the market research company 22V Research.