The new auxiliary bishop of New York appointed by the Pope is Dominican. The Pope Francisco appointed this Tuesday two new auxiliary bishops to new york city, including a Dominican named Joseph A, Espaillat. The announcement was made by Archbishop Christopher Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The Dominican, Espaillat, is a priest of the Archdiocese of New York. Since 2015 he has served as pastor of St. Anthony Of Padua Parish in the Bronx and as director of the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Archdiocese.

The new auxiliary bishop of New York appointed by the Pope is Dominican.

Born on December 27, 1976. He attended Cathedral Preparatory School in Manhattan and received a BA in Philosophy from Fordham University in the Bronx 1998. He completed a Master of Divinity in Theology and another in Theology (Church History) from St. Joseph’s Seminary in Dunwoodie, New York (2003). In addition, he was ordained as a priest on May 17, 2003.

Read more: Haiti’s former presidential candidate is deported by the US

Bishop-elect Espaillat’s post-ordination assignments include parochial vicar at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Manhattan (2003); administrator and later pastor of St. Peter Parish in Yonkers (2007); and director of youth ministry for the Archdiocese of New York (2012). The Archdiocese of New York is comprised of 4,683 square miles in the State of New York and has a total population of 6,238,441 of whom 2,807,298 are Catholic. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan is the current Archbishop of New York.

The other auxiliary bishop appointed by the pope is John S. Bonnici, and he has served as pastor of St. Augustine Parish and Saints John and Paul Parish in Larchmont since 2021.

He received a bachelor’s degree in biology and philosophy from St. John’s University in Queens, New York in 1987, and studied at the Pontifical North American College and the Gregorian University in Rome (1987-1990).